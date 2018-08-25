Amazon's warehouse 'ambassadors' play defense on Twitter

Amazon/Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

A group of Amazon employees has nothing but nice things to say on Twitter about working at the online retailer.

The so-called "FC Ambassadors" are people who work in Amazon warehouses and are paid to defend and promote the company on Twitter, reported the BBC.

TechCrunch spotted 15 of the ambassador accounts on Twitter, according to a report published Thursday. They all have the signature Amazon smiley face as their backgrounds and the same format for their Twitter bio -- job title, warehouse location, years of working at Amazon, hobbies and links to Amazon's warehouse tour service.

So far, the accounts have responded to questions and criticism about everything from Amazon's health benefits, to how they got the ambassador role, to whether warehouse employees get sufficient bathroom breaks.

Just like Jeff I can use the restroom anytime I want! No bottle needed ⛔

That's especially good news for me being that I drink water like a camel. Needless to say I use the restroom a lot; thank goodness there're lots of 🚻 to choose from! — Jeremy - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJeremy) August 24, 2018

Yup! I work in the Stow dept (put items into inven that you see on https://t.co/2DkVj0wOo2) but I'm also a Learning Ambassador I get to train new hires on the safe way to do their job This Social Media thing is a new gig and gives us a voice to tell what it's like in our own bldg — Phil - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCPhil) August 24, 2018

OMG! I'm FAMOUS!!! Is it really so hard to believe that there are assoc out there that like what they do? Picking doesn't take a lot of thought process, you're right. But I'm good at it. Good tunes playing in my head and I just kind sink into the rhythm of what I do... — Carol - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCCarol) August 24, 2018

Amazon has faced criticism over labor issues including pay and treatment of warehouse employees. The company's warehouse workers in Spain, Germany and Poland went on strike last month during Prime Day over poor work conditions and other issues. Earlier in February, the e-commerce giant patented a wristband that tracks where the workers put their hands in relation to inventory bins in order to eliminate the need for extra time-consuming acts such as pushing a button. Workers in Europe also went on strike on Black Friday last November after disappointing talks over pay.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a company spokeswoman told BBC that "it's important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centres, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that."

CNET's Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

