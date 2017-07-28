Amazon’s dominance comes at a high cost

Alex Wong/Getty Images

History has repeated itself for Amazon.

Following a series of strong quarterly results, Amazon has yet again shrugged off Wall Street's expectations and posted an unexpectedly low profit on Thursday. The clear culprit was -- yet again -- the company's penchant for shoveling billions more dollars into its businesses to amp up their growth.

Income hit $197 million, or 40 cents a share, in the second quarter, down 77 percent from last year's $857 million, or $1.78 a share. Analysts were hoping for $1.42 a share.

The drop in profit was perhaps even more surprising because Amazon's revenue keeps surging, with sales reaching $38 billion, up 25 percent from a year ago, outpacing Wall Street's predictions, according to Yahoo Finance.

Investors weren't all that rattled by the weaker profit, sending Amazon's shares down just 2 percent after hours. Neither was Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky on a call with reporters Thursday.

"We've been very transparent that we are continue to invest in businesses that have … four great characteristics: customers love them, they can grow to be large, they have strong financial returns and they are durable and can last for decades," he said, mentioning higher spending in Amazon's video service, Echo devices and warehouses.

The latest quarter illustrates how Amazon's position as the world's biggest e-commerce company continues to comes at a massive cost. The Seattle retailer needs to spend boatloads of cash to maintain its huge growth and stay one step ahead of the competition. These investments may prove to be great for customers, as they reap the benefits of Amazon's faster fulfillment network, increased product inventory and expanded video libraries.

But, central questions about Amazon that have persisted for years have been whether all that investing is sustainable and if its bets into different businesses are worth the trouble.

So far, this strategy seems to be working quite well for the company, as it grows much faster than competing retailers, who have been struggling to keep up. To top off Amazon's recent strength, CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was even crowned the world's richest person by both Forbes and Bloomberg on Thursday, after Amazon's stock rose ahead of the earnings report. Bezos is now worth roughly $90 billion, narrowly outpacing Bill Gates' fortune today.

For the latest quarter, Amazon's operating expenses jumped 28 percent to $37.3 billion. Employee headcount rose 42 percent to 382,400 positions and shipping costs increased 36 percent.

Amazon said it may post a loss in its typically slower third quarter, even as sales should keep rising at 20 percent or more.