Amazon's Kindle Oasis gets 'champagne' gold spring refresh

The company hasn't upgraded its top-end e-reader, but it now comes in a second color option.

The new champagne gold edition ships March 22.

When it comes to dedicated e-readers, Amazon's Kindle Oasis is as good as it gets, and now it has a new color befitting its premium status: champagne gold.

You do have to pay $30 extra to go gold. The original graphite version starts at $250 for the Wi-Fi-only version, but it only comes with 8GB of memory while the champagne edition includes 32GB (no 8GB version is available).

You can preorder a champagne gold Kindle Oasis for $280 starting today (March 13). Orders will start shipping March 22.

