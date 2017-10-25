CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Kindle app gets a major update

Amazon has redesigned its Kindle app and tightly integrated Goodreads into the UI.

The larger book covers in the new Kindle app.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon regularly updates its Kindle e-reading app for iOS and Android devices, but now it's rolled out a major redesign that gives the social-reading platform Goodreads, acquired by Amazon in 2013, a much bigger role.

Initially anyway, only iOS users will get the new Goodreads features, but Amazon says they'll be coming to the Android app in the future. 

The new Goodreads integration in the Kindle for iOS app.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Other key updates include larger book covers in library view, a quick search feature (the search bar is always at the top of the app), new light and dark background themes to choose from, new fonts and a new bottom bar navigation that shows an icon of the book you're currently reading.

The new app is available for download now on iOS and Android. You can check out a preview video below.

