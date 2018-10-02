Amazon's IMDb could announce free, ad-supported video service soon

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

IMDb, the Amazon-owned database of the entertainment world, will reportedly announce a free, ad-supported video service for Amazon Fire TV users this week.

The service will feature TV shows and movies and be available to all Fire TV users (not just those with Amazon Prime Video), according to CNBC. The report follows similar rumors from August.

The announcement will come this week during Advertising Week in New York, CNBC reported Monday, citing two unnamed sources.

Ads will appear between content or as wraps around an embedded video player. Amazon will also let marketers access its proprietary data to help target video advertising -- a first for Fire TV -- the CNBC report said.

Amazon, which raised its hourly minimum wage to $15 on Tuesday, has also discussed bringing at least three major media companies' programming to the free video service.

The e-commerce giant didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.