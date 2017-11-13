Amazon Christmas ad outrages parents by seeming to deny Santa

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Kids, please don't read this.

Go play your video games or waft to Snapchat to look at fascinating pictures.

This is for adults only.

You see, Amazon has just released a Christmas ad that's peddling heresy and confusing children. At least in the eyes of some.

It features a dad who's ordered Christmas gifts on the famed retail site and is sneaking them upstairs so the kids don't see.

This is a scene that will happen in millions of homes all over the world. It is, however, a scene that, when presented on TV, is appalling some.

The mere thought that some kids might see this and stop believing in Santa is just too much.

Why, both the Sun and the Daily Mail explained that parents are turning to social media and screaming to the high heavens.

Here's a sample from Twitter.

Parents' outrage over 'disgusting' Amazon Christmas advert which shows dad delivering presents NOT Santa - The Sun https://t.co/G64jF2c1fN — Bible report (@Biblereport) November 12, 2017

Some might wonder whether a gift-bearing Santa is actually in the Bible. I don't sink to such quibbling.

But some parents truly seem to be appalled that they now have to explain real life to 3-year-olds.

Thanks @amazon for your advert my 3 year old is asking why the man is hideing with presents, asking if he's Santa 🎅🏻 #confusing #Christmas — Soph (@Sophie21White) November 7, 2017

The 3-year-old asks a very good question. The man in the ad has a beard, albeit a dark one. He could be like Clark Kent during the day and Super Santa at night.

Naturally, some have chosen to make light of this manifestly serious situation.

Kid at Safeway: "Daddy, how does Santa deliver all those presents in one night?"

Me, joining the conversation: "https://t.co/UyxWPyzISz same day free shipping"

Dad, glaring at me, then nodding and smiling: "That's right! He uses Amazon like we do!" — Michael Margolis (@yipe) November 6, 2017

I contacted Amazon's UK arm to ask about its apparent assault on hallowed values.

A company spokesman told me: "Father Christmas and his elves are no doubt working around the clock to get presents to girls and boys around the world. These are just a few extra to give a little love from parents."

Oh, dear. That's going to make it even more confusing for kids.

So which presents are the more meaningful?

The ones that Santa brought? Or the ones that lazy old dad bought on Amazon?

Dad, why did you only get me this Sigmund Freud coloring book, when Santa brought me an iPhone X and a horse?