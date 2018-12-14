Amazon's Alexa Guard can alert you if an Echo detects smoke alarm, breaking glass

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon says Alexa wants to keep your home safe.

On Thursday the company rolled out a preview of Alexa Guard, which was first unveiled in September, as well as other new home-security features.

When you set Alexa Guard to Away mode, you'll get notifications on your phone if an Echo device in your home detects the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm going off or hears glass breaking.

If you connect Alexa Guard with lighting in your home, it can automatically turn your lights on while you're gone to make it look like someone's home. The feature is also compatible with security systems from Ring and ADT.

Alexa Guard identifies sounds that indicate danger by "detecting acoustic patterns that match the sounds you have chosen," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon also rolled out on Thursday the Alexa security panel, which lets customers with security systems from ADT, Ring, Abode and Scout Alarm arm, disarm and check the status of their security system by asking Alexa. Security system providers can update their Alexa skill with the Security Panel Controller API to let customers use Alexa with the systems.

The tech giant has been marching into the security business. In May, Amazon started offering Alexa-centric home security packages to customers in select areas, which included Echo Dot and Alexa-compatible gadgets like Wink Hub 2 and Ring Video Doorbell.

