Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon unveiled a new service Thursday that puts your devices on the lookout.



Alexa Guard will set your Echo device to listen for the sound of breaking glass or an alarm going off and send you a notification if it hears something. Users can set guard mode by saying phrases like, "Alexa, I'm leaving."

The service can also integrate with a Ring, the Amazon smart doorbell, as well as an ADT security system, which can send those alerts about alarms or breaking glass directly to dispatch centers.

If you have smart lights hooked up to your system, guard mode can turn them off and on randomly when you're away to make it look like you're home.

