Amazon will shutter Quidsi, owner of Diapers.com

Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Amazon may be the king of e-commerce, but that doesn't mean everything it does is a success.

The company confirmed Wednesday it plans to shut down its Quidsi business, after it's struggled to make it profitable over the past seven years. Bloomberg first reported the change. Amazon bought Quidsi in 2011 for $545 million. The business runs seven specialty retail sites: Diapers.com, Wag.com, Soap.com, BeatyBar.com, Yoyo.com and Casa.com.

"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh."