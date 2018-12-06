Amazon warehouse workers hospitalized in bear repellent incident

Getty Images

Fifty-four employees at Amazon's Robbinsville, New Jersey, warehouse were treated after a can of bear repellent exploded at the facility on Wednesday, according to NJ.com.

Twenty-four of those workers were reportedly hospitalized. One is in critical condition.

The repellent discharged after the can was pierced by an automated machine, NJ.com reports. Workers exposed to the repellent had trouble breathing and felt a burning sensation in their eyes and throat, the site reported. First responders reportedly treated the employees outside the warehouse.

The Robbinsville Township Fire Department tweeted early Wednesday that it was "on scene at Amazon Warehouse on New Canton Way investigating 'fumes' that have several employees complaining of illness. Fire Dept is attempting to isolate the source. EMTs are triaging multiple patients. 7 ambulances and a medic currently assigned."

Robbinsville Fire Dept on scene at Amazon Warehouse on New Canton Way investigating “fumes” that have several employees complaining of illness. Fire Dept is attempting to isolate the source. EMTs are triaging multiple patients. 7 ambulances and a medic currently assigned — Robbinsville Fire (@IAFFLocal3786) December 5, 2018

The can of bear repellent contained capsaicin, which is found in chili peppers. The incident didn't require a complete evacuation of the warehouse, NJ.com reported, and it's under investigation.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.