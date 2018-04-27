Amazon to raise Prime membership in US to $119 from $99

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The annual price of an Amazon Prime membership in the US will rise 20 percent.

Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky said during an earnings call with analysts Thursday that his company will hike Prime's fee to $119 a year, from $99, on May 11. The new price will apply to existing Prime members' renewals starting June 16.

That increase is only the second time Amazon has increased the annual Prime membership since it was first introduced in 2005, with the company in 2014 raising the price to $99 from $79.

Despite those few increases, the boost to Prime's fee -- particularly above the psychologically significant $100 level -- could threaten future renewals and new Prime customers. Prime is one of Amazon's most important businesses, helping build loyal, repeat customers who tend to spend about twice as much with Amazon than non-Prime shoppers. Prime's biggest customer base in the US.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just last week revealed that Prime hit over 100 million members.

"We still feel this is the best deal in retail and we work to make it better and better every day," Olsavsky said on the call.

He added that the price hike was partly to reflect the higher costs of offering Prime, which includes higher shipping fees to offer more items for two-day shipping at no additional cost and the addition of more perks, such as streaming shows. The number of eligible items for two-day shipping increased in recent years from 20 million to more than 100 million items in the US, the company said.

The cost of the new annual membership remains a better deal than the monthly fees, which amounts to $155.88 a year. Amazon raised the price of monthly US memberships in January by 18 percent to $12.99.

