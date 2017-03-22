Amazon to build up brand registry as part of fight against fakes

Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

Amazon isn't faking its desire to root out counterfeits.

As soon as next month, Amazon will start a registry for companies to list their logos and intellectual property with the world's largest online store, Peter Faricy, vice president of Amazon Marketplace, said in an interview with Reuters published Tuesday. The registry, currently being tested, will let Amazon remove listings and potentially cancel seller accounts if counterfeit products are spotted, he said.

In an email, Amazon confirmed Faricy's statements.

The effort to protect intellectual property is the e-tailer's latest step to combat a rash of knockoffs, including bogus Birkenstock sandals and phony iPhone chargers. The company has also required third-party merchants to pay listing fees for top brands and prove their inventory came from the manufacturer or an authorized distributor. It's also filed lawsuits against alleged counterfeit sellers.

Amazon is also developing a suite of digital tools, known as Brand Central, to help sellers protect their brands from fakes and knockoffs.

Faricy told Reuters the company had more to do in its effort to safeguard against counterfeits.

"I don't think it's the kind of thing where you ever feel like there's a clear ending," Faricy said. "It's a journey."