Amazon and The Roots team up to make children's shows

The Roots, the Grammy-award-winning band that regularly brings you renditions of popular songs using classroom instruments, have partnered up with Amazon to develop two children's series.

"South Street Sounds" is the working title of an animated series about three best friends who form a band. A live-action show is also being explored.

The Roots recorded the music for the upcoming show and, as musicians who fell in love with music at a young age, they hope to inspire the same in young kids.

Amazon, no stranger to developing original content, recently launched its pilot season. Details on when to expect the new series from The Roots have yet to be announced.