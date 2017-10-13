Amazon suspends Studios chief amid sex harassment allegation

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Amazon has suspended Roy Price, the head of its movie and TV show division, amid allegations he made unwanted sexual advances toward a female producer in Hollywood.

Price, the head of Amazon Studios, was accused of lewdly propositioning Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on "The Man in the High Castled," during an interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Hackett, a daughter of the late science fiction writer and "High Castle" author Philip K. Dick, said during the interview that Price repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her after a dinner two years ago at Comic-Con in San Diego.

"Roy Price is on a leave of absence effective immediately," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement, adding that, "we are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co."

Scrutiny on Hollywood executives has intensified since an Oct. 5 New York Times story first brought to light sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex but has said he's getting counseling.

Earlier Thursday, actress Rose McGowan reported that her Twitter account had been suspended after she spent a few days tweeting about the allegations against Weinstein, whom she has accused of raping her. In her tweets -- directed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos -- she said she told Price about the incident.

"@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof," McGowan wrote in a tweet.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

Twitter tweeted about the suspension, explaining that McGowan's account had been locked because one of her tweets included a private phone number, which violated the company's terms of service.

