Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns

Getty Images

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned, Amazon said Tuesday, following allegations he sexually harassed a female producer.

"I can confirm Roy Price resigned from Amazon," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, without providing any additional information.

Amazon last week suspended Price, the head of its movie and TV show division, after he was accused of lewdly propositioning Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on Amazon's show "The Man in the High Castle." Hackett, daughter of the late science fiction writer and "High Castle" author Philip K. Dick, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her after a dinner two years ago during Comic-Con in San Diego. Price had declined The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.

Price's suspension is the latest in a string of high-profile Hollywood executives facing repercussions for alleged improper sexual conduct. The suspension came a week after a New York Times story first brought to light sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Also, Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly was forced out amid sexual harassment complaints. Stories from Weinstein's accusers have brought attention to the long-standing problems of sexual assault and harassment, particularly in Hollywood, and sparked many women to share their own stories using the #MeToo hashtag.

Amazon has had projects in the works with The Weinstein Co., but on Friday cut off ties with the New York-based production company. Earlier last week, Amazon had said it was reviewing its options for its work with Weinstein Co. Amazon decided to kill a television project from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell and starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, but will continue working on a second show it was co-producing with Weinstein Co., called "The Romanoffs," but without involvement from that studio, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex but has said he's getting counseling. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Co. earlier this month and the company he helped found is now exploring a sale.

