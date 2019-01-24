Amazon stops selling Echo Wall Clock due to connectivity issues, says report

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Those of you looking forward to hanging up an Amazon Echo Wall Clock might have to wait a bit longer. The Alexa-powered Clock sold out after going on sale in December, and now Amazon has reportedly halted sales to work out some issues.

Amazon stopped selling the $30 Echo Wall Clock due to connectivity problems, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon's listing for the Clock shows it as "currently unavailable."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It did tell the Journal that it's "working to improve the issues and will make it available again in the coming weeks."

Like some customers, CNET reviewer Rich Brown had trouble after pairing the Clock with an Alexa speaker. The Clock kept time but wouldn't show any timers from Alexa. After some troubleshooting and a fresh set of batteries, the Clock worked as it was supposed to. But as Brown says in CNET's review, "no one wants to troubleshoot a clock."

At the time, Amazon said it was "working to improve the connectivity for customers." A spokesperson also offered a similar timeline -- "available again in the coming weeks" -- after the clock initially sold out.