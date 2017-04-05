Amazon snags streaming rights to Thursday night NFL games

Al Bello/Getty Images

It's game on for Amazon.

The internet retail giant has reached a deal with the National Football League to stream 10 "Thursday Night Football" games during the coming season, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The one-year pact is valued at about $50 million, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Amazon was reportedly in a bidding war for the streaming rights with Facebook, YouTube and Twitter -- the latter of which had the streaming rights last season. The new deal's reported value is worth five times what Twitter paid for the 2016 streaming rights.

While Twitter streamed the games to all users on its free social network site, Amazon's games will be available only to its Amazon Prime members, who pay $99 annually for free, two-day shipping and other benefits, such as access to music, movies and TV shows. Amazon has more than 60 million Prime members in the US, according to analyst estimates.

Amazon is apparently hoping to beef up those numbers with the help of pro football, which consistently ranks as America's most popular sport, with the Super Bowl traditionally one of the most-watched televised events of the year. An estimated 13 million viewers watch Thursday night games on TV.

During the 2016-2017 season, Twitter signed a $10 million deal with the NFL to stream 10 games on Thursday nights, pairing the social network's live commentary and tweets with the game in real time. But Facebook, Amazon and YouTube all boast bigger audiences than Twitter, and that statistic -- along with the bigger payout -- might have helped entice the NFL to move away from Twitter.

Thursday Night Football also airs on NBC, CBS and the NFL Network cable channel, pitting online streaming against traditional broadcast. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about what VR is and how it'll affect your life.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.