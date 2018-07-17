Amazon says US Prime Day 2018 sales strong, despite 'ruff start'

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Amazon said sales during its annual Prime Day event in the US are surging so far, even after a series of glitches crippled its site and app for many customers on Monday.

"Prime Day sales in the U.S. so far are bigger than ever – in fact, in the first ten hours Prime Day grew even faster, year-over-year, than the first ten hours last year," the company said in an emailed statement early Tuesday. As is typical for the company, it avoided reporting hard figures about Prime Day sales.

The company also offered a contrite and pun-filled acknowledgement of the problems plaguing its site Monday, with many customers unable to access Amazon and instead sharing on social media pictures of the cute dogs Amazon uses on its error pages.

"It wasn't all a walk in the (dog) park, we had a ruff start – we know some customers were temporarily unable to make purchases," the statement said.

Amazon's comments Tuesday show that while the world's biggest e-commerce company faced an embarrassing situation fumbling the start of its much-hyped annual sales event, it managed to avoid the financially painful situation of losing a big chunk of Prime Day sales. Overall, Prime Day brought in an estimated $2.5 billion to $2.9 billion in global sales, including sales from third-party vendors, financial firm Cowen said last year.

The statement also raises unanswered questions about what happened, since Amazon didn't address how widespread or long-lasting the outages were or say what caused the problems in the first place.