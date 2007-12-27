Amazon reports its best holiday season ever

Online shopping was more prevalent than ever this holiday season and Amazon was right there to cash in. Today, Amazon issued a press release, with some interesting numbers and facts about its "best season ever."

Their busiest day was December 10th, on which they sold 5.4 million items, that's 62.5 items sold per second. Amazon also shipped items out to over 200 countries this season. Here's some more interesting facts and bestsellers that Amazon shares with us.

- The Nintendo Wii sold at a rate of 17 units per second when it was in stock.

- If you lined up all of the GPS units Amazon.com sold this holiday, they would make a trail from New York to Philadelphia

- Amazon.com sold enough high-def DVD players to cover seven football fields.

- Toys Bestsellers: Jakks EyeClops Bionic Eye, lluStory Make Your Own Story Kit and Spinmaster Air Hogs Havoc Heli.

- Video Games Bestsellers: Super Mario Galaxy and Call of Duty 4

- DVDs Bestsellers: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Planet Earth, and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

- Consumer Electronics Bestsellers: Garmin GPS, Canon PowerShot digital Elph, and Samsung LCD TVs

- PCs Bestsellers: Apple MacBook, Nokia Internet Tablet PC, and HP Pavilion Entertainment Notebook PC