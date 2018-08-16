Amazon reportedly looking into launching UK insurance comparison site

David Ryder / Getty Images

Amazon is reportedly considering the launch of UK insurance price comparison website.

The US e-commerce giant is asking European insurance companies if they'd offer their products on such a site, Reuter reports, citing three anonymous industry executives.

The executives told the news agency that the talks were several discussions Amazon is having with insurers, and that there are no immediate launch plans.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

Home and motor insurance policies are popular on the UK's current price comparison sites, such as comparethemarket.com, Reuters notes. Amazon's entrance into this market would likely create a significant challenge for them, considering its reach and resources.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Amazon is looking to acquire US movie theater chain Landmark Theatres, in an effort to expand its entertainment offerings.