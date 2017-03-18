Oscar winning 'Moonlight' to stream exclusively on Amazon

Enlarge Image Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

By extending its deal with movie studio A24, Amazon Prime Video now has exclusive rights to stream "Moonlight," winner of this year's Academy Award for best picture. The movie, which won two other Oscars, is available to subscribers for stream and download beginning May 21.

Video streaming is a cutthroat business, and with Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and others battling each other for content, penning exclusivity deals is a good way to edge out competitors.

Other A24 films that are already available on Amazon include "Room," for which Brie Larson won the 2016 Oscar for best actress, and the documentary "Amy," which won best documentary that same year.

As for its competitor Netflix, it nabbed two stand-up specials with famous comedian Dave Chapelle, and season two of Aziz Ansari's "Master of None" will premiere on May 12.