Amazon Prime is gobbling up Whole Foods' rewards program

Amazon

Amazon is bringing Whole Foods Market closer into the fold.

Whole Foods has sent out emails to its rewards program customers that their digital coupons and ability to log on to WholeFoodsMarket.com will no longer work after May 1.

"Stay tuned -- we're cooking up something great with Amazon and can't wait to tell you about it," the note said.

MarketWatch spotted a reference to Amazon Prime members in the Whole Food FAQ for digital coupons, although it doesn't appear to be on anymore.

Amazon merging its Prime program with Whole Foods customers could make for more competitively priced groceries down the line. The company had already lowered prices on select items after the deal closed.

An Amazon spokesman wasn't available to comment on the program change.