Amazon preparing 32GB Kindle Paperwhite to hold your manga

Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is big in Japan -- literally. The company this week started taking preorders for a 32GB version of the device, the most storage you'll find on a Kindle.

Sadly, it's Japan-only for now. The "cartoon edition" is geared toward manga readers, thus the need for more storage. Most Kindles, like the premium Oasis model, come packed with up to 4GB of storage, enough to hold thousands of e-books.

Amazon claims this special Paperwhite can hold over 700 volumes of manga, and can turn pages 33 percent faster than the standard model. It's priced at ¥16,280, which converts to around $160, AU$200 and £130.