Amazon lifts Australian sales block ahead of Black Friday

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

It's been a long four months for Australians looking to purchase items from Amazon's US site, after the company announced it would block Australians on July 1 due to a tax law.

The restrictions appear to now have been lifted, as the company had updated its systems to comply with the goods and services tax required by Australia's federal government, according to a report by ZDNet.

Shoppers from Australia will be able to ship items from Amazon's US site to Australian addresses come Nov. 22, just in time for the annual Black Friday sales.

CNET has reached out to Amazon for comment.

