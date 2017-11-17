Sarah Tew/CNET

In case you weren't already skeeved out by Amazon Key -- the e-commerce giant's service that lets couriers deliver packages directly inside your home -- security researchers raised new concern Thursday.

A simple program could freeze the video feed of the security camera monitoring your door, a vulnerability that could let a thief inside while victims obliviously watch an image of a safely closed door, according to a Wired report.

Amazon Key uses the company's new Cloud Cam security camera, a smart door lock and the new Key app to let delivery people remotely unlock your door, set your packages down and relock your home with your goodies inside.

But a proof-of-concept attack by Rhino Security Labs researchers disabled Amazon's Cloud Cam and kept it frozen on a single image. The program, which could be run from any computer within Wi-Fi range, pretends to be a router and sends a command over and over to keep the Cloud Cam offline and frozen. It works through deauthentication commands, a common attack that kicks victims off networks and affects most devices using Wi-Fi. Amazon Cloud Cam doesn't turn off when it's disconnected, instead remaining frozen on whatever the last image was.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.