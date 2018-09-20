Amazon might open thousands of its grab-and-go stores over the next three years

Shara Tibken/CNET

Amazon's cashier-free stores may be everywhere within three years.

The retail giant is considering plans to open as many as 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021, according to Bloomberg. The convenience store concept, which works with its own app, allows customers to shop without having to wait in checkout lines.

Scan the Amazon Go app when you walk into one of the stores, pick out whatever you want -- cameras track the items -- and then simply walk out. The bill is paid automatically through the app.

Amazon declined to comment.

The report of new Amazon Go stores follows the opening of the e-tailer's third cashier-less store on Monday in Chicago. The first and second Amazon Go stores opened in Seattle in December 2016 and August 2018. Amazon is also planning to open one in New York.

Rumors of massive Amazon expansions haven't always proved true in the past. In December 2016, Amazon denied it was planning to open 2,000 grocery stores under its name.