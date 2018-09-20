Amazon just accidentally revealed an Echo subwoofer and smart plug

Screenshot by Pocket-lint

On Monday, we heard a report that Amazon would be announcing an unprecedented number of voice-activated smart home gadgets -- including a microwave. Now, it appears that two of those gadgets have leaked, thanks to Amazon's own website.

Pocket-lint discovered listings for the Amazon Echo Sub, a 6-inch, 100W subwoofer designed to pair with up to two Amazon Echo speakers to help fill a room with sound, as well as a new Amazon Smart Plug that could let you control an electrical outlet with Alexa voice commands as well.

It's particularly intriguing that Amazon might soon allow you to pair two Echos together to create a stereo sound system with distinct left and right channels. Last we checked, that wasn't possible. You can do multiroom playback where each of your speakers is playing the same music in sync, but they'll be playing it in mono. (The Alexa-equipped Sonos One does support stereo pairing, though.)

According to Pocket-lint, the new products were just sitting on Amazon's site waiting to be discovered today -- though the links have since been taken down.

As the publication notes, though, you might want to take the prices listed in these screenshots with a grain of salt.

Screenshot by Pocket-lint

While £75 (roughly $100 or AU$135) might be a reasonable price for a wireless subwoofer, £95 (roughly $125 or AU$171) for a smart plug is most certainly not. Our favorite smart plugs can typically be had for as little as $20.

So those might be two of the 8+ gadgets which CNBC reported that Amazon might reveal this month. We'll have to wait and see if others leak out -- and if it's true that Amazon is going audiophile now.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.