Amazon is reportedly building its own gaming service

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon may looking to level up with gamers.

The giant online retailer is building a service that will let you stream video games online, according to a report from The Information on Thursday. Amazon has already started talking to game publishers about offering titles, though the service won't be ready to launch until next year at the earliest, according to The Information.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Streaming games isn't exactly new and several tech giants are working on similar services. In October, Google unveiled a partnership with Ubisoft to bring the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey to the Chrome browser. In the same month, Microsoft said that it's testing an Xbox game streaming service called Project x Cloud. Games like Forza and Halo, which were designed to be run on an Xbox One console, were shown being played on Android phones and tablets. Sony's PlayStation Now gives PS4 and Windows PC subscribers access to hundreds of games to stream and download.