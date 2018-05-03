Amazon is killing it in Australia, erects new warehouse

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Amazon's roots in Australia are growing.

The US online shopping giant said Wednesday it will erect its second warehouse in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, "to meet customer demand". The warehouse will open in the second half of 2018.

Founded all the way back in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, the company finally hit Australian shores in December last year with its first warehouse in Dandenong South, Victoria.

"This is a great win for our local community; the Amazon facility will be a boon for South West Sydney and we look forward to having good jobs for people close to where they live and having a partner involved in the local community," Liverpool Mayor Wendy Waller said.

"We expect the Sydney fulfilment centre will become a key logistics hub thanks to its strategic position in south west Sydney."

Aside from consumer electronics, books, sporting goods and more, Amazon only this year released more shiny new toys to the Aussie market: the Amazon Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot. Until the end of last year, it only had local operations for Amazon Web Services and Kindle.

Amazon says it will be recruiting immediately for its second warehouse, so if you want a job in "operations, support" or are a "technical specialist", you can apply immediately here.