Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Maybe Amazon just wants more braiiiiinnnnnssssss?

The e-commerce giant, which also makes clothing, tablets, television shows and pretty much anything else you can think of, has signed a deal with Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment, the entity behind the hit apocalyptic zombie shows "The Walking Dead" and "Fear The Walking Dead."

The deal, announced Friday, will have the team develop television projects to debut exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service that competes with the likes of Hulu and Netflix.

"Robert is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for elevated genre storytelling that pushes boundaries," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon's head of event series, in a statement. Kirkman said he believes Amazon will be the perfect home for his future efforts.

The move is just the latest high-profile deal targeted for streaming video. While Amazon has launched successful shows for its service, including the comedy "Transparent" and the alternative history thriller "The Man in High Castle," it's far from the only player. Netflix has become one of the biggest names in television, with shows like the political drama "House of Cards" and the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things." And Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" has been racking up awards as well.