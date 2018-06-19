Amazon Hub lockers now available to 500,000 US residents

Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday talked up some of the early successes of its new delivery lockers for apartments, called Hub.

The e-commerce giant last July launched the program, which places a large metal locker unit in a common area of an apartment complex where people can pick up their packages 24 hours a day.

Amazon said Tuesday that over 500,000 residents across the country now have access to Hub, with thousands more getting access each month. The company, though, declined to say how many Hubs are being used or how many locations they've been placed in. Plus, it said some of the biggest names in real estate have signed up to use Hub, including AvalonBay, Fairfield Residential, Pinnacle, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, WinnResidential and Equity Residential.

Offering Hub should be more convenient for residents and ease the workload of property staffers. Also, for Amazon and other shippers, it should help ensure a safe place for packages to get delivered.

Hub isn't an entirely new concept for Amazon. It launched Amazon Lockers delivery storage back in 2011 at public pickup stations including grocery stores, gyms and convenience stores. But while Amazon Lockers are mainly used just for Amazon deliveries, Hub is intended to be a service for all package deliveries to an apartment.

