Amazon greenlights series based on 'Good Omens'

If you're a fan of the acclaimed comedy novel "Good Omens," Amazon Studios has some good news for you.

The Hollywood arm of the internet retail giant said Thursday it has signed a deal to produce a six-part series based on the 1990 book, which humorously chronicles the coming apocalypse as the final judgment is about to descend on humanity. The series, written by novel co-author Neil Gaiman, will debut in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series is the latest in Amazon's challenge Netflix's dominance in the streaming video market. It has already scored a string of hit original programming, including "The Man in the High Castle," "Bosch" and "Sneaky Pete."

"Almost 30 years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year-old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse, Gaiman said in a statement. "Three decades later, it's going to make it to the screen. I can't think of anyone we'd rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it."