Amazon Go opens second cashierless store in Seattle

Amazon is expanding its grab-and-go convenience store concept.

The retail giant's second cashierless store officially opened Monday at 920 Fifth Avenue in downtown Seattle. The 1,450-square-foot store is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, with ready-to-eat meals, snacks and meal kits to quickly put together at home.

Amazon revealed plans to open a second location in July, which was reportedly going to bigger than the original. But the new store is actually a bit smaller than the first one. The company also reportedly plans to open Amazon Go stores in San Francisco and Chicago.

The first Amazon Go concept store opened in January in Seattle, Amazon's home town. The 1,800-square-foot convenience store was built at the street-level entrance of its Day 1 high-rise in the Belltown neighborhood. Amazon Go uses deep-learning algorithms and computer vision-enabled cameras to let people grab what they want and walk out by scanning a QR code on the Amazon Go app.

Amazon declined to comment beyond the release.