Amazon Go looks to set up shop in US airports, report says

Need to stock up on snacks before a flight? In the future, you may be able to pop into an Amazon Go store at the airport.

Amazon is looking to bring its cashierless store concept to airports in an effort to attract travelers in a hurry, according to Reuters. The e-commerce giant is reportedly evaluating top US airports for Amazon Go's new locations.

This comes as Amazon expands its grab-and-go concept to seven stores nationwide, including Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

If you don't know how Amazon Go works, here's the gist: You scan a QR code on your phone when you walk in, then you pick out the items you want. Cameras in the store track your picks, and the app will charge your Amazon account directly when you walk out.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

