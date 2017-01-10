If you buy a car with an Amazon gift card, it's a scam

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you got an Amazon gift card for the holidays, the US government has a warning for you.

The Federal Trade Commission alerted owners not to use their gift cards on anything outside of Amazon, with online purchase scams related to the cards becoming an issue.

"They're asking people to pay for big online purchases -- like cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs and tractors -- with Amazon gift cards," the FTC wrote in a blog post.

Amazon has pointed out that cheap vehicles listed online from people who are in a rush to sell is a common gift card scam.

"This is a scam. Amazon.com does not sell cars, and Amazon.com Gift Cards should not be used to make payments to other businesses or individuals," the company said on its website.

The FTC also cited examples of scammers using Amazon gift cards to "pay for" electronics, taxes, bail money or cable bills.

Amazon has been plagued with fake reviews and counterfeit sellers, and ramped up its efforts to squash any scams on its site. Its troubles now extend to its gift cards, which the retailer giant has warned people about. Amazon declined to comment on the FTC's warnings.

Gift cards for Amazon can go up to $2,000. If an owner has been tricked into "paying" with the cards, the scammer would have access to the card's code and be able to deplete the money stored on it.