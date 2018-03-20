Jeff Bezos is definitely a science fiction fan.

Working that Tony Stark brand, Amazon's billionaire founder strutted down a path alongside a robot dog at the company's MARS conference on Monday at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California. The invite-only gathering of robotics companies and academics, first held in 2016, focuses on machine learning, automation, robotics and space exploration.

Bezos, a rare tweeter, posted the picture on his Twitter account to his 480,000 followers.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

The pooch's name is SpotMini and it looks like the killer robot dogs in the "Metalhead" episode of "Black Mirror". A recent video from creator Boston Dynamics showed a levelled-up SpotMini using an extendable arm to open a closed door. Now all it needs is a slot to insert its murder weapon of choice.

Bezos's robot love was captured in another tweet in which he plays the bottle flip game with a robot.

Jeff Bezos playing beer pong with a robot #mars2018 pic.twitter.com/K1DQzDNvuY — Cosima Gretton MD (@cosgretton) March 19, 2018

Bezos has been showing off his robot friends since last year's conference, where he piloted a 13-foot-tall robot called Method-2, created by South Korean company Hankook Mirae. Luckily, that cute "Pacific Rim"-type giant was more for show than function.