Amazon Fire TV Recast: The Amazon DVR is real, and starts at $230

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

That Amazon DVR that was rumored a few weeks back? It's real, and it's here.

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR, but it doesn't have its own video outputs. Instead, you place it somewhere in the house and attach an antenna, where it sucks in over-the-air TV signals. It records them internally and streams them live to other Fire TV-capable devices in the home.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon announces Fire TV recast DVR

According to Amazon, the Recast "can record 2 to 4 shows at once, and stream on any multiple devices [sic] at a time." It can stream the live and recorded video to Fire TV devices, the Echo Show, Fire tablets and "mobile devices." The Fire TV Recast will have a programming guide (accessible through those other devices), and recording and playback is, of course, accessible via voice through Alexa-powered devices.

The Fire TV Recast is similar to products from competitors like the Air TV ($120, but you need to bring your own storage) and others. But at this price -- and without the apparent need for subscription fees -- a company like TiVo is no doubt looking nervously over its shoulder.

The new product was announced by Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices at the company's big hardware event in Seattle. It will be available later this fall in 2 versions: the 2-tuner 500GB model for $230, and the 4-tuner version with 1TB of storage.

In addition to the Sub, other new Echo products unveiled today included a new Echo Dot, and new Echo Plus, the Echo Link, the Echo Link Amp and the Echo Input.

Amazon's event was announced just hours before it started. Earlier this week, the likelihood of new products had been reported on CNBC, and Pocket Lint spotted two leaked products on Amazon's UK site.