Amazon Fire TV and Nvidia Shield get chattier (The 3:59, Ep. 291)

The worlds of voice assistants and streaming devices are quickly colliding.

In just the past 24 hours, Amazon unveiled a new Fire TV with integration to its Alexa digital butler and the Nvidia Shield became the first TV device to get Google Assistant.

For today's episode, we invited CNET's TV guru, David Katzmaier, to run through the details of these changes and talk about what competing devices may be coming soon.

