Amazon Echo Dot out of stock until March

Ry Crist/CNET

Good luck trying to get the new Echo Dot with two-day shipping.

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is out of stock until early March, according to the company's website. Target is also out of stock on its website and Best Buy's stock was limited to two of the three available colors.

"Customer response to the all-new Echo Dot has been incredibly positive," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. "We're working hard to get it back in stock."

The Echo Dot, which is $50 and first became available in October, was out of stock at times during the holidays, when customer interest for new gadgets was at its highest all year. The Dot, which competes directly against the Google Home Mini speaker, became the best-selling item on Amazon worldwide during the holidays.

It's less typical for an Echo device to run out during a quieter part of the shopping year. The company had promoted the Alexa-powered gadget during a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, which may have sparked interest.

Amazon said customers can check the Echo Dot page online for inventory updates. The company will continue accepting new orders, but Amazon won't replenish its virtual shelves until March 5 for its charcoal Dot and March 11 for heather gray and sandstone Dots, its website stated Tuesday.

Availability for some colors of the Echo Spot, Echo and Echo Plus are delayed until February 10; other colors for those models are in stock.