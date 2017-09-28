Meet Amazon's new Echo devices

Ry Crist/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a slew of new Echo products, in hopes of integrating itself even more tightly into the smart home of the future.

The company revealed newly designed Echo, giving the device its first major upgrade after introducing it nearly three years ago. The device costs $100, a drop from the original Echo's price of $180. A pack of three will be sold for $50 off.

Anyone still nostalgic for the design of the original, plastic-encased Echo won't have to worry: Amazon updated that product, renaming it the Echo Plus, adding into it improved sound and a built-in smart-home hub. The Echo Plus will cost $150 and comes bundled with a Philips smart lightbulb.

Amazon also revealed a device called Echo Connect, which can make phone calls, including to 911. It will cost $35 and is coming in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Amazon revealed Echo Buttons, which are Bluetooth-connected multicolored buzzers that can connect to Alexa for games. They will cost $20 for a set of two.

Amazon said pre-orders for the new Echo, Echo Connect and Echo Plus start Wednesday.

A new Fire TV device, priced at $69, was also announced.

The company also said Alexa will be coming to BMW vehicles next year. Amazon already is working with Ford on integrating Alexa into its cars.

The lead-up to Wednesday's announcement saw a flurry of rumors about potential Amazon devices. For weeks, Amazon had stopped regularly stocking its original Echo speakers on its website, and had previously discounted the devices by 50 percent to $90 apiece.

With the Echo going nearly three years without a hardware update, speculation grew that Amazon was planning to release its next Echo model, especially as a way to better compete with the upcoming, higher-end Apple HomePod speaker, priced at $349. Building on that concept, Engadget reported in July that Amazon was preparing to come out with a shorter, slimmer Echo with a cloth covering.

The Fire TV, too, was going out of stock. The publication AFTVnews released leaked images of a new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV box that appeared to have increased Alexa capabilities, bolstering rumors that the streaming device was getting an update of its own.

Also, the Financial Times reported this month that Amazon was developing a pair of smart glasses that use Alexa, as well as a new internet-connected security camera system.

Amazon had declined to comment on any of these reports.

This is a developing story.

