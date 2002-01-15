Amazon.com finds its Muze

Amazon.com has tapped entertainment information company Muze to provide its online music store with song clips through Muze's streaming audio preview service, dubbed MuzeTunes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. MuzeTunes, which is powered by streaming media delivery technology from Akamai Technologies, provides retailers with 2 million audio clips for commercially available albums. New York-based MuzeTunes said music fans can listen to previews of songs from albums before buying them.

In May, Muze launched MuzeTunes. Muze provides computer catalogs of music, books and video titles that serve as the search directories for retail outlets, such as Virgin MegaStore and Yahoo, which in turn sell products by major record labels, movie studios and publishing houses.