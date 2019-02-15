Amazon cancels New York City HQ2 plans

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon said Thursday it decided to cancel its plans to build a new major campus in New York City.

Following a yearlong, public search for a new second headquarters dubbed HQ2, Amazon in November announced plans to build two 25,000-employee campuses, one in Long Island City, Queens, in New York, and another in Arlington, Virginia. Both locations were selected from over 200 bidders and were expected to receive $2.5 billion in investments from the e-commerce giant.

But, the New York City campus received quick and persistent criticism from local union supporters, the New York City Council and a number of elected officials, including state Sen. Michael Gianaris, who represents Queens, and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Several protests were staged against the planned campus and Amazon executives faced withering criticism during two City Council meetings, in which council members pilloried the company for its mostly non-union workforce and alleged work with US Immigration and Custom Enforcement. Amazon's incentives package of about $3 billion was also a major concern, especially because of the company's massive size and its CEO Jeff Bezos' perch as the world's richest person.

"Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns that have been raised by many New Yorkers, Amazon says you do it our way or not at all, we will not even consider the concerns of New Yorkers – that's not what a responsible business would do," Chelsea Connor, director of communications for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement Thursday. The union has been a frequent critic of Amazon's working conditions.

Despite loud opposition to the plan, the company as recently as Friday said it was "focused on engaging with our new neighbors" on the project. A Quinnipiac poll from December also showed strong support for the new campus, with 60 percent of Queens residents approving of the project and 26 percent against it.

Here is the company's full statement: