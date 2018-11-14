CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

New York and Virginia are Amazon's prime selections.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep....
4:23

On this podcast, we talk about Amazon's announcement of its HQ2 locations in New York and Virginia, as well as a smaller Amazon center in Nashville.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG V30+ for $430, Moto G6 for $200 and more