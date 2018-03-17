Amazon Alexa's Brief Mode stops the voice assistant from saying, 'OK'

Enlarge Image Ian Knighton/CNET

A new feature within the Amazon Alexa app lets you quiet down the voice-activated assistant. When you enable the "Brief Mode," Alexa will respond to your commands with a short, beeping sound rather than her customary "OK." Reddit users reported seeing the new feature this week.

You access the Brief Mode in the Amazon Alexa app's Settings Menu under "Alexa Voice Responses." You can also ask your Alexa-enabled device to turn on the Brief Mode. Once the setting is enabled, you can ask Alexa to control devices to which she is connected and she will respond with beeps rather than "OK" to let you know that she received and completed the task.

Don't want to completely quiet Alexa down? Amazon also rolled out a "Follow-Up Mode" last week that's designed to let you will let you talk to Alexa more naturally. That mode will let you make successive requests without needing to use Alexa's wake word between each command.