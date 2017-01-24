No kidding! Amazon's Alexa no longer tells Trump jokes

CNET

It looks like Amazon's Alexa has lost a bit of humor.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted that the virtual assistant would no longer tell jokes about President Donald Trump. Instead, Alexa now responds: "I don't know any Donald Trump jokes. But you can ask me for a political joke instead."

We tested this in-house with an Amazon Dot and, indeed, no more Trump jokes. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the change.

Maybe Alexa's Trump jokes just weren't funny? Or maybe Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has patched things up with the president? Alexa didn't provide more information on this, either.