Amazon Alexa iOS adds voice control

Sarah Tew/CNET

You can now control Alexa's iOS app with your voice, three months after its release.

If you've got an iPhone or iPad you can now use spoken commands to ask Alexa questions, play music and communicate with your Echo and other devices.

But since Apple has its own assistant, Siri, you'll still have to physically tap the app to activate Alexa.

This update also comes three months after Amazon added Alexa voice capabilities to its main shopping app for iOS.