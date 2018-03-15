Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon's Alexa could become the Venmo of voice (The 3:59,...

On this podcast, we talk about:

A potential new way to pay your friends through voice commands on Alexa

Whether graphene, the new supermaterial you never heard of, can help your phone charge in 7 seconds

How a former Equifax executive is facing charges over insider trading

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

