Amazon's Alexa could become the Venmo of voice (The 3:59, Ep. 369)

We discuss sending cash via Alexa, more Equifax drama, and a wonder material that can charge your phone in 7 seconds.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • A potential new way to pay your friends through voice commands on Alexa
  • Whether graphene, the new supermaterial you never heard of, can help your phone charge in 7 seconds
  • How a former Equifax executive is facing charges over insider trading 

