Twitter users mock Trump advisor's 'alternative facts' comment

Facts are facts. Or are they? Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, started a not-so-fact-based Twitter trend with her comments Sunday to NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd.

While defending White House press secretary Sean Spicer's statement about the size of the audience at Trump's inauguration, Conway said, "You're saying it's a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that."

Twitter users know a big juicy bone when they see one, and tore after the idea of "alternative facts," noting that there are many ways in which the phrase could come in handy.

Some wanted to get back to those inauguration numbers.

Many, including Tony Goldwyn, who plays the president in ABC's "Scandal," weighed in with more serious takes.

Even the dictionary jumped into the fray.



And maybe the "alternative" in "alternative facts" has a musical meaning.

