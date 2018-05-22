Welcome to Alphabet City! This is our newest show that covers everything to do with Alphabet. In case you didn't know, Alphabet is the parent company of Google and a number of other companies that do some crazy things.

Now Playing: Watch this: YouTube Red gets revamped, OnePlus 6 arrives

Remember Project Loon? That is now under Alphabet's subsidiary, X. Google's self-driving project is now a separate company called Waymo; also a subsidiary of Alphabet. Nest? That's a little complicated.

We'll also cover Android updates, Android phones, Google Home, Chromebooks, YouTube and everything else that Google touches. I know it sounds like a lot of information, but don't worry. We'll distill the most important stuff into a neat, little package.

The first episode is available right now with new episodes out every Tuesday. We hope you enjoy your stay in Alphabet City!