Moto C and C Plus phones rumored for first-time buyers

Evan Blass/Twitter

Motorola might not be done introducing affordable Moto phones this year.

The latest rumored phones from the Lenovo-subsidiary could be called the Moto C and Moto C Plus and targeted for first-time buyers, according to a VentureBeat story by gadget leaker Evan Blass.

The Moto C could allegedly come with a 5-inch display with a 854x480-pixel resolution, while the Moto C Plus will be in 4G and have a 1,280x720 HD. The two phones might come in 3G and 4G variants with MediaTek chip processors. The models would apparently come in a few colors including black, white, gold and red.

If they do appear, these two new Moto phones would be the entry-level answer to the midrange Moto G5 and G5 Plus handsets.

Motorola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.